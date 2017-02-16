Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

RB Leipzig kick off.

What happened when RB Leipzig took kick-off with 2-0-8 formation

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pretty much every football team takes kick-off in exactly the same way.

Two attacking players kick the ball to each other inside the centre circle while their teammates all stand in their respective positions.

But back in September 2013, RB Leipzig mixed it up by taking kick-off in one of the most bizarre ways we’ve ever seen.

Article continues below

Two players stood in the centre circle while six of their teammates - five on the left-hand side of the centre circle and one on the right - all charged forward.

p1b93s8v73svp1f386191g81rbrb.jpg

RB Leipzig were kicking off using an unorthodox 2-0-8 formation. Stroke of genius or moment of madness from their team’s coach, Alexander Zorniger?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Here's what happened next

The ball was played back to one of the two defenders, who took a touch before laying it off to his centre-back partner.

p1b93sanl21p929mi1un26pb16v9d.jpg

The ball was then lumped upfield and one of the attacking players managed to flick it into the box with his head.

p1b93sbuu84it3q7c3i9ot1gn7f.jpg

It fell perfectly to another RB Leipzig player, who squared it for Daniel Frahn to tap home from close range.

p1b93sd64i120a1jkv1eq614fq1i9nh.jpg

A goal after 8.6 seconds was the result of their audacious kick-off.

Watch: RB Leipzig kick off with 2-0-8 formation

RB Leipzig have gone from strength to strength since

It’s a shame more teams don’t try out similar things during competitive matches.

Frahn’s goal, in case you were wondering, sent RB Leipzig on their way to a 3-1 victory over their 3. Liga opponents.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-HAMBURG

They were promoted at the end of the 2013-14 season and currently sit in the lofty position of second in the Bundesliga table, seven points off leaders Bayern Munich.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Bayern Munich
Germany Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again