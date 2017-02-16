Pretty much every football team takes kick-off in exactly the same way.

Two attacking players kick the ball to each other inside the centre circle while their teammates all stand in their respective positions.

But back in September 2013, RB Leipzig mixed it up by taking kick-off in one of the most bizarre ways we’ve ever seen.

Article continues below

Two players stood in the centre circle while six of their teammates - five on the left-hand side of the centre circle and one on the right - all charged forward.

RB Leipzig were kicking off using an unorthodox 2-0-8 formation. Stroke of genius or moment of madness from their team’s coach, Alexander Zorniger?

Article continues below

Here's what happened next

The ball was played back to one of the two defenders, who took a touch before laying it off to his centre-back partner.

The ball was then lumped upfield and one of the attacking players managed to flick it into the box with his head.

It fell perfectly to another RB Leipzig player, who squared it for Daniel Frahn to tap home from close range.

A goal after 8.6 seconds was the result of their audacious kick-off.

Watch: RB Leipzig kick off with 2-0-8 formation

RB Leipzig have gone from strength to strength since

It’s a shame more teams don’t try out similar things during competitive matches.

Frahn’s goal, in case you were wondering, sent RB Leipzig on their way to a 3-1 victory over their 3. Liga opponents.

They were promoted at the end of the 2013-14 season and currently sit in the lofty position of second in the Bundesliga table, seven points off leaders Bayern Munich.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms