When news broke that Kevin Love wouldn't be able to play in the NBA All-Star game this weekend, the Cleveland Cavaliers star needed to be replaced in the Eastern Conference team.

With the forward now expected to miss six to eight weeks of action, New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony will be replacing him at the All-Star weekend, a player that has been linked with a trade to the Cavaliers in the past couple of weeks.

LeBron James reacted to the news that Anthony would be replacing Love in the game in hilarious style.

As you can see in the video below, King James was very happy to hear that the Knicks star would be replacing his Cavaliers teammate in the game on Sunday because it no longer means he is the oldest player playing.

Both James and Anthony are 32-years-old, but it's the New York forward that is the oldest out of the two by only seven months.

It's funny how this situation has panned out, as it was widely speculated that the four-time NBA MVP asked for the Cavaliers to trade Love to the Knicks and get Anthony in return in order to push the current NBA champions further this year to retain their title once more. He has, however, denied requesting this.

While the trade looks unlikely to happen, especially considering Love is now on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, James is still getting his wish of exchanging his Cleveland teammate for the Knicks forward, just in a completely different scenario than what was expected.