Scotland international prop Zander Fagerson labels plans to condense Six Nations into a five-week window as “ridiculous”.

The proposals put forward by England’s leading clubs would scrap the two-week rest periods during the tournament and would follow a similar format to the autumn internationals where Tests are played on consecutive weekends.

Unsurprisingly, the plan has met stiff resistance, citing player welfare and the cost to ordinary fans as major concerns.

Also, these proposals could possibly benefit England more than other teams in the tournament, allowing for England’s bigger talent pool to be brought to bear, which sides like Scotland and Italy do not possess.

Fagerson himself believes these plans, that would be put in place for the 2020 Six Nations, are “implausible”.

When asked about possible changes to the scheduling, he said: "I think that's completely implausible.

"I feel sorry for the guys who might have to play for their clubs this weekend. We get looked after pretty well so unless it's a necessity I don't think a lot of the boys will be playing.

"I don't know if I'll have the weekend off. I'm not the boss.

"If I have to play for Glasgow I'll play for Glasgow. I like my rugby and want to play every game."

He believes that playing international rugby on five consecutive weekends would be too physically and mentally taxing on the players and considers that the intensity of U20 level is not the same as that produced in top level international rugby.

Drawing on memories of playing on successive weekends at U20 level during the Junior World Cup, he explains: "Having been in the Junior World Cup, where you play five games over four weeks, it is pretty brutal, and that's at U20 level. Internationally it would be ridiculous”.

Whilst there are concerns surrounding these proposals, they are not without precedent; the autumn internationals are played on uninterrupted weekends against opposition of the quality of Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand.

In theory, at least these proposals are workable, but the lack of popular support could be their undoing.

In the end, Fagerson has faith that condensing the Six Nations into a five-week window is unlikely.

