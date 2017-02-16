Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is getting a lot of shine lately as one of the NBA's best up-and-coming young players.

Andrew Wiggins, who in prior years was in that conversation, is getting talked about less and less these days.

Maybe this is the Minnesota Timberwolves player taking some frustration out for that.

Wiggins went to the air on Wednesday in his team's 112-99 win at Denver, throwing down a dunk hard on Jokic with his right hand.

The Canadian scored 40 points in the game but none of them will were more memorable than these two that he had in the fourth quarter.

Wiggins was being covered at the top of the key by Denver's Juan Hernangomez, then cut toward the basket as a screen was coming.

Jokic came up to help but, by then, Wiggins was already seeing red.

In the game, the Timberwolves forward was 15 of 26 from the field and was 8-for-11 shooting from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 19 rebounds in the win.

The Serbian finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Jokic is scoring 16.3 points and grabbing 9.0 rebounds per game for Denver, which enters the All-Star break with the eighth seed in the West. He leads the Nuggets and is tied for eighth in the NBA with a 26.71 player efficiency rating.

For Minnesota, Wiggins is averaging 23.2 points per game this season, while teammate Towns is getting 23.7 per effort. However, the Timberwolves are just 22-35 after being considered by some to be a fringe playoff contender in the Western Conference.

This was not the type of season Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau envisioned on his return to the sidelines.

It's been a disappointment so far, but Wiggins served notice on Wednesday that maybe Minnesota is ready to take flight down the stretch of the season.