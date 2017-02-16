They resisted making any big moves during the January transfer window, but Barcelona have hit the market to bring in a talented international on a pre-contract agreement.

The Catalan giants were humbled 4-0 by Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League this week, and their performance highlighted the need for some fresh faces in amongst the squad.

And according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Luis Enrique's side will bring in Colombian defender Yerry Mina from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for a fee of €9 million.

However, the agreement the two sides have come to won't see the player link up with his new club mates until January 2018.

The deal was made between the Spanish title holders and Palmeiras president Mauricio Galiotte and their sporting director Alexandre Mattos during a recent meeting.

Mina will stay put in Brazil for the time being, though, as he wants to remain with his current club to focus on winning the league and the Copa Libertadores.

It is believed that the 22-year-old will commit to a five-year deal at the Nou Camp.

The move has reportedly been a possibility for a while, as his agent Jair Mina had previously stated that there was a high likelihood that the player would be looking to make the move to Spain.

Standing at 6'5, Mina will add some significant presence to Barca's back line, and with five Colombian national team caps to his name, he is expected to have a big future ahead of him.

So far he has made just 13 appearances for Palmeiras, scoring four goals, having only moved to the club in 2016 from Santa Fe in his home land.

