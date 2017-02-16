Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

/.

Colombian international signs €9million pre-contract deal with Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

They resisted making any big moves during the January transfer window, but Barcelona have hit the market to bring in a talented international on a pre-contract agreement.

The Catalan giants were humbled 4-0 by Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League this week, and their performance highlighted the need for some fresh faces in amongst the squad.

And according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Luis Enrique's side will bring in Colombian defender Yerry Mina from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for a fee of €9 million.

Article continues below

However, the agreement the two sides have come to won't see the player link up with his new club mates until January 2018.

The deal was made between the Spanish title holders and Palmeiras president Mauricio Galiotte and their sporting director Alexandre Mattos during a recent meeting.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Mina will stay put in Brazil for the time being, though, as he wants to remain with his current club to focus on winning the league and the Copa Libertadores.

It is believed that the 22-year-old will commit to a five-year deal at the Nou Camp.

The move has reportedly been a possibility for a while, as his agent Jair Mina had previously stated that there was a high likelihood that the player would be looking to make the move to Spain.

Palmeiras v Santos - Brasileirao Series A 2016

Standing at 6'5, Mina will add some significant presence to Barca's back line, and with five Colombian national team caps to his name, he is expected to have a big future ahead of him.

So far he has made just 13 appearances for Palmeiras, scoring four goals, having only moved to the club in 2016 from Santa Fe in his home land.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Brazil Football
Football
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again