Boxing

Mike Tyson, Anthony Yarde.

Meet the British light-heavyweight being compared to Mike Tyson

Chances are, you won't be too familiar with British light-heavyweight prospect Anthony Yarde - but you need to be.

Yarde, 25, is one of hottest properties in Frank Warren's stable and the Hackney-born fighter is currently undefeated with nine straight wins, eight of which were knockouts.

Standing 6'0", the second-year professional only has a combined 21 amateur and pro fights under his belt, but his explosive knockout style and stocky build has led to a burgeoning reputation that almost ignores his limited experience.

Yarde's next fight will be on a Leicester card on April 22 where he will look to move to 10-0, and it's obvious that Warren is carefully picking his opponents in a bid to keep the youngster's powerful mystique.

That's no different to what Eddie Heard did with Anthony Joshua during the early stages of his career and that's to be expected in this day and age of boxing.

However, it's not a coincidence that Yarde operates like a young Iron Mike.

“I used to watch a lot of Mike Tyson. My Mum used to watch Mike Tyson,” Yarde revealed. “What intrigued me was how small he was for a heavyweight.”

Tyson weighed 221 pounds when he beat Trevor Berbick back in 1986, a time that many people considered Tyson to be at his physical peak. Considering he only stood 5'11" - giving way three inches to Berbick - that's a pretty sensational physique.

Watch some of Yarde's brutal punches below.

Andre Ward is the current yardstick at light-heavyweight, but Nathan Cleverly is a talent closer to home that Yarde can aspire to usurp.

Like Tyson, Yarde carries bad intentions with his punches.

“My job is, whoever is in front of me, annihilate them,” Yarde told Mirror Sport at the launch of Maximuscle's Home of Gains. “It’s a brutal sport, it’s not just about beating them - annihilate them."

It looks like Britain has another potential superstar to add to the recent hotbed of emerging talent.

