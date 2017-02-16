Tony Bellew's eagerly-anticipated heavyweight matchup with David Haye next month is expected to be an explosive affair, with both in the latter stages of their respective training camps ahead of the March 4 fight.

With Haye facing his toughest test since exiting from retirement a year ago, Bellew is determined to leave a lasting impression in his first bout as a heavyweight fighter.

The Liverpudlian will head to the O2 Arena in London next month without his WBC World cruiserweight title, as he makes his first step up to the heavyweight division in his near 10-year boxing career.

But despite Haye boasting the bigger physic, Bellew has been in confident mood ahead of the fight which was brewing for a lengthy period before the bout was officially confirmed - following ringside encounters between himself and Haye.

The likes of Amir Khan have tipped Haye to continue his perfect record since his exit from retirement, but Bellew is of a completely different mindset, after winning the WBC World title against Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park in May last year.

Bellew followed that up with a successful defence against BJ Flores, however, despite being linked with a potential bout against the winner of Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, the 34-year-old is willing to give Haye a rematch if he wins the fight.

Bellew offering Haye rematch

"I'm going to be a good man and give 'Sideshow Bob' a return once I've knocked him out," said Bellew, per Sky Sports.

"I'm going to give him a way back because believe you me, when I beat him on March 4 you are going to hear every excuse possible. From he's got a sore toe, a broken finger nail, his hair band wasn't on right."

The Merseyside fighter has continuously mocked Haye during the build-up to the fight after the Bermondsey-born boxer blamed a broken toe for his defeat to Wladimir Klitschko back in 2011.

Bellew has also criticised the Hayemaker's preparations for next month's bout, with the former world heavyweight champion having spent set up his training camp in Miami.

Haye criticised for Miami antics

"I'm already prepared for 'I wasn't taking him seriously', 'I was in Miami', 'I was on yachts, 'I was sipping protein shakes out of a cocktail glass'," Bellew added.

"All I will say is, I will give you the chance to get it back, once I stop you on March 4."

But although Bellew is rightfully confident in his own abilities, based on his recent success, he has quashed any suggestions that a bout against Joshua or Klitschko could be on the cards in the future.

"I'm fighting, let's get it straight, a big cruiserweight, a very small heavyweight," said Bellew.

"I'm not big enough, I know I like to kid sometimes and mess around, and I have thought about it - to face the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko winner. But in all honesty, Anthony is just too big.

"I think he's a lovely lad as well. I actually admire him, I'm a fan of Anthony Joshua's."

