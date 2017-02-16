It takes more than just winning the title to become a true WWE champion, just ask Rey Mysterio.

Bray Wyatt won his first ever WWE title at Elimination Chamber last weekend, and secured his position of walking into WrestleMania 33 later this year with the championship when he defeated John Cena and AJ Styles in a triple threat match for the title on SmackDown Live earlier this week.

In the space of around 48 hours, The Leader of The Wyatt Family had pinned Cena cleanly for the championship twice, an accomplishment not many superstars can say they have done once. The 16-time champion had some fitting words for Wyatt while he was pinning him on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

If you listen closely at around the 2:10 mark in the video below, you can hear Cena give a message as he is being pinned to Wyatt in order for him to retain the WWE championship.

He says: "You're a proper champion now," or something along those lines.

Article continues below

We all know Cena is a class act in the WWE, but this little bit of praise just goes to show why he is one of the best in the business. After successfully retaining his title against one of the greatest of all time, Wyatt truly is a proper champion.

Wyatt has been one of the best performers in the WWE over the past couple of years, and it has shown with the company's booking of the superstar at previous WrestleManias. His first match at WrestleMania XXX was against Cena, he faced The Undertaker the year after, and last year he had a segment with The Rock. Now, it looks like he could finally get his own WrestleMania moment.

It is speculated that the WWE champion will defend his title in a triple threat match once more in the main event of WrestleMania 33 later this year, this time against his fellow members of The Wyatt Family; Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton, and Luke Harper who is expected to win the Battle Royal next week on SmackDown Live.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms