Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Mario Williams.

Miami Dolphins release former top draft pick DE Mario Williams

Coming off one of the best college football games of all-time, the 2006 NFL draft was full of more big names than any other in recent history.

Players from USC such as Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, and Texas quarterback Vince Young (who beat them in the Rose Bowl for the national championship) were projected to be on top of the board.

But as the draft became closer, it became clear the Houston Texans would go elsewhere with the top pick, selecting a relative no name from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

So when defensive end Mario Williams was drafted out of North Carolina State, the big man had a big target on his back for those who wanted to quickly label him a bust.

He did not comply, instead becoming one of the most feared pass-rushers in the league.

Williams made the Pro Bowl twice with Houston and then twice more after being signed by the Buffalo Bills for the second act of his career.

However, after 11 years in the league, Williams is again looking for another team.

For the second straight season, the former Wolfpack standout has been cut. According to the Miami Herald, Williams will be released by the Dolphins after one season in Miami.

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins

Williams recorded 97.5 sacks during his 11-year NFL career. He turned 32 last month and hasn’t recorded double-digit sacks in a season since 2014.

The former top pick would've cost the Dolphins $10.5 million this season, and the team will take on a $2 million cap hold penalty for letting him go.

The move is part of a larger purge by the Fins, who are also parting ways with offensive tackle Branden Albert, another former standout who was moved because of salary cap reasons.

Williams isn't the only big name from the draft making news this week, as Young reportedly is going to try to make a comeback.

