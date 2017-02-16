Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gustavo Scarpa.

Fluminense star scores copy of famous David Beckham goal

Brazilian giants Fluminense have urged FIFA to include Gustavo Scarpa's goal in their nomination for the annual Puskas Award.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net in spectacular style during a recent Copa do Brasil game against Globo. Fluminense were already 4-1 up at the time, but when he spotted the opposition goalkeeper off his line he decided to try his luck from his own half.

However, the goal is almost a carbon copy of the goal David Beckham scored for Manchester United against Wimbledon back in 1996.

Scarpa was just two-years-old when Becks hit his own stunning effort at Selhurst Park, but he will hope that he can follow in the former England man's footsteps by announcing himself to the world with such a stunning effort.

The attacking midfielder already has one Brazil cap to his name, but this strike will likely do his profile no harm at all.

His club were so impressed with the goal by sharing it with their 973,000 followers on Twitter, and took the dramatic step of alerting FIFA as well.

They wanted the goal to be included in the nominations for the Puskas Awards, in which a panel of selected Football Committee members decide on the best goal scored over the previous 12 months.

Check the goal out below...

The award was created by the ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2009 and is named after the former Real Madrid and Hungary forward Ferenc Puskas

FIFA replied to the Tweet with their own, reminding the club that there is still a long way to go before the shortlist is drawn up.

The award has been won by a Brazilian twice in the past, first by Neymar in 2011 and then by Wendell Lira in 2015.

There has already been a handful of stunning goals scored this year, but this one is in with a good a chance as any.

Check out Beckham's effort below and see how similar the two goals are.

