Ever since Ryback left the WWE, he’s mainly been in the limelight for negative reasons.

His ‘Conversation with The Big Guy’ podcast has certainly spilt its fair share of backstage stories, fall-outs and plenty of rants.

They range from how he felt betrayed by Vince McMahon, to how John Cena buried the Nexus – and how he once slapped Hornswoggle.

However, WWE fans may finally agree with him on the latest subject he was discussing on his podcast; finishing moves.

The Big Guy discussed how Randy Orton’s RKO is the most over finisher today, and that it’s better than John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment because Cena lets opponents kick out of it quite often.

However, Ryback has now criticised the WWE for banning Seth Rollins’ Curb Stomp, a move he believes isn’t as easy to imitate as others.

He said: “Every move in [professional] wrestling is to try to harm your opponent.

“Every move, the psychology is to knock out your opponent. You can say the knockout punch is a punch to the face.

“Like, I don’t get how the Curb Stomp [was singled out]. Every move, the RKO is a move driving your face to the mat.

“That’s the p***y society we live in today. They adhere to it because of that? F**k, that’s…I feel bad for Seth on that because that was a great finishing move.”

Fans might finally with Ryback one something, as they’ve made it clear for a while now that the move shouldn’t have been banned.

Instead, Rollins has been forced to use Triple H’s Pedigree, rather than coming up with something original or a better way to showcase his incredible move-set and athletic ability.

While he’s right in claiming that other moves are easier to imitate, his and the fans claims may fall on deaf ears as it doesn’t seem like WWE will bring back the Curb Stomp anytime soon.

Should WWE allow Seth Rollins to use the Curb Stomp? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

