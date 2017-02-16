There’s no denying that Samoa Joe is perhaps the most talked-about WWE star right now.

While fans are happy that his three-week stint has been nothing short of explosive, there are also those that are critical of his in-ring style which caused Seth Rollins to re-injure his knee.

DOMINANT START

He’s a rough superstar, and that’s probably something fans will have to get used to as life on the main roster goes on.

He’s already shared the ring with some of the best in WWE, and current storylines have him involved with Sami Zayn, as well as being Triple H’s muscle in a rumoured new stable set to be hitting Monday Night Raw soon.

However, Joe has his sights set on another WWE star too, somebody he knows quite well – John Cena.

There were strong rumours that the two were going to meet at WrestleMania, but plans continued to change and the two will have to wait a little longer for that.

JOE VS. CENA

Speaking to Eyes on the Game, Joe revealed that it was a match between the pair 18 years ago which got Cena signed by WWE.

He said: “It’s been 18 years.

“18 years ago, myself and John Cena had a match and based off that match, WWE inevitably hired him, and brought him along and I went my own separate way.

“It’s been 18 years since me and John have been in the ring together.

“John, you know, early in my career, he’s been a close personal friend and we drove a lot of miles together, and it would be an absolute pleasure to reunite in the ring and again, smash him in the face and take everything from him.”

There’s definitely a great story there for the WWE to tell, and they certainly can’t rush this anytime soon, especially with Cena continuing outside projects.

Perhaps the WWE will be saving this one for a while, but when it does happen, you can bet it will be incredible.

