The Calgary Flames took on the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night and a win would put them back into the playoffs in the Western Conference. They did just that.

The Flames won 3-1 against the Flyers, with winger Matthew Tkachuk getting a goal and an assist during the contest. Forward Nick Cousins got the only goal of the night for Philadelphia, and some might even say some of the best acting of the night as well.

That's because he was involved in an incident with Calgary's Alex Chiasson, which resulted in the Flames player being ejected from the game for arguably a ridiculous reason.

During the first period, Chiasson used his stick to spear into Cousins' stomach while there was a stoppage in play, resulting in the Flames forward being given a five-minute major and a game misconduct, meaning he was ejected from the game. He did this right in front of one of the game's officials too.

As you can see in the video below, however, there wasn't really much in the foul which Chiasson committed, as it definitely didn't look as malicious as the Flyers forward made it out to be, but a spear is a spear at the end of the day.

Not long afterward, Sean Monahan lifted the puck over the boards causing a delay of game penalty for Calgary, meaning Philadelphia had an extra two players on the ice at one point. However, the Flames got lucky as the Flyers were unable to take advantage of the penalty and their extra two men on the ice for the five-minute power play.

Calgary went on to win the game, moving them up to the eighth position in the Western Conference and back into the playoff spots. Yet, it's quite strange that Chiasson was given such a harsh punishment for doing something that didn't even look that vicious.

