The knockout stages of the Europa League are now underway with a host of matches kicking off at 18:00 tonight, while the likes of Manchester United and others will get going at 20:05.

One of the early games being contested between Monchengladbach and Fiorentina has already spawned a contender for goal of the round, at the very least.

The first leg is being played in Germany and the Italians have secured themsevles a precious away goal.

And what a goal it was.

Fernando Bernardeshi - who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window - took a free-kick from about 30-yards-out and to say the 'keeper had no chance would be an understatement.

The Italian international winger, 23, blasted ball past Yans Sommer and straight into the top corner, and he appeared to do it with precious little backlift.

In fact, as you can see by the video below, it couldn't get any more top corner than that.

Chelsea boss Anotnio Conte knows Bernardeshi extremely well as he was the one to give the Fiorentina man his big break in the Italy setup.

The Blues sent scouts to watch the talented wide man in January, but Conte was apparently scared off by Viola's £63 million valuation.

If he can keep producing the goods like this, he might just be worth the money.

