Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Fernando Bernardeshi.

Chelsea target Fernando Bernardeshi scores free-kick of the season in Europa League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The knockout stages of the Europa League are now underway with a host of matches kicking off at 18:00 tonight, while the likes of Manchester United and others will get going at 20:05.

One of the early games being contested between Monchengladbach and Fiorentina has already spawned a contender for goal of the round, at the very least.

The first leg is being played in Germany and the Italians have secured themsevles a precious away goal.

Article continues below

And what a goal it was.

Fernando Bernardeshi - who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window - took a free-kick from about 30-yards-out and to say the 'keeper had no chance would be an understatement.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Only one Arsenal player went over to thank the travelling supporters vs Bayern

Only one Arsenal player went over to thank the travelling supporters vs Bayern

The Italian international winger, 23, blasted ball past Yans Sommer and straight into the top corner, and he appeared to do it with precious little backlift.

In fact, as you can see by the video below, it couldn't get any more top corner than that.

Chelsea boss Anotnio Conte knows Bernardeshi extremely well as he was the one to give the Fiorentina man his big break in the Italy setup.

The Blues sent scouts to watch the talented wide man in January, but Conte was apparently scared off by Viola's £63 million valuation.

If he can keep producing the goods like this, he might just be worth the money.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again