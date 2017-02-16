Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Moussa Sissoko.

Moussa Sissoko destroyed by Spurs fans after another nightmare performance

To say that things haven't gone swimmingly for Moussa Sissoko since his £30 million move to Spurs would be perhaps the grossest understatement of all-time.

It's been horrible for the former Newcastle United man and there is no two-ways about it.

After a typically decent performance for France at the European Championships last summer, Spurs decided to shell out for the athletic midfielder, but it appears as if they didn't really know what they were getting.

If they did, they certainly wouldn't keep deploying him on the wing and expecting anything other than the lacklustre displays that characterised his time with the Magpies.

Still, the old saying goes 'the only way is up', but things keep getting decidedly worse for the 27-year-old.

The Frenchman started the first leg of Tottenham's Europa League knockout tie with Gent tonight and was hauled off after 71 minutes as the white half of north London fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Predictably, Tottenham fans flooded Twitter to ridicule Sissoko for yet another abject display and it is safe to say that the £30 million-pound man has no defence.

It was Gent's first-ever victory over English opposition and Spurs as a whole looked way off their usual pace.

Tottenham have the chance to right tonight's wrong at Wembley next week, but how long will Sissoko have to win the Spurs faithful around?

Europa League
Football

