Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Rules suggest Reigns should face Wyatt.

WWE’s rules suggest Roman Reigns should face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE fans were left wondering how the whole situation between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt would play out.

Orton won the Royal Rumble and this week on SmackDown Live, he told the reigning WWE Champion that while he has the title, he refuses to face him and that threw their WrestleMania match into turmoil.

REFUSING TO FIGHT

Obviously, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon had a quick solution to that, and a battle royal will now crown a new number one contender for Wyatt’s title at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, if WWE decided to follow their own rules, then it should be Roman Reigns that challenges Wyatt at WrestleMania.

WrestlingInc.com first brought up the story, and while it’s all clearly just an angle, WWE were in this situation before.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

One guy cost Sky Bet £350,000 with outrageous 400/1 Bayern vs Arsenal bet

One guy cost Sky Bet £350,000 with outrageous 400/1 Bayern vs Arsenal bet

Only one Arsenal player went over to thank the travelling supporters vs Bayern

Only one Arsenal player went over to thank the travelling supporters vs Bayern

Back in 1999, Vince McMahon won the Royal Rumble while The Rock was the WWE Champion, before waiving all rights and privileges to being the number one contender, as he didn’t want to face The Great One.

RULES

Shawn Michaels was the Raw commissioner at the time, and revealed that if the Royal Rumble winner is unable or unwilling to fight the champion at WrestleMania, then the runner-up gets all the rights and privileges.

This year, as we know, Orton eliminated Reigns from the Rumble before refusing to face Wyatt.

If we go by their rules, then that should automatically make Reigns the number one contender.

As expected, WWE aren’t the best when it comes to continuity and it won’t be a surprise to see the WWE brings this up another year and choose to ignore what happened in 2017.

In fact, the WWE are set to release an official rule book with every regulation of theirs being featured at the end of the month for $15.99, so it’ll be interesting to see whether this one makes the cut.

p1b949u55q17ao1qpo5k11l031kucj.jpg

Obviously, when you have the Universal Championship in the scenario then it makes it a little more difficult to do, even though Rumble winners can usually choose which championship they want, regardless of what brand they’re on.

Plus, Stephanie McMahon is as cunning as they come, so nothing would stop her from having a RAW star targeting SmackDown’s biggest champion.

Are the WWE right to ignore the rule this year? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Randy Orton
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again