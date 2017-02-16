Ever since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE fans were left wondering how the whole situation between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt would play out.

Orton won the Royal Rumble and this week on SmackDown Live, he told the reigning WWE Champion that while he has the title, he refuses to face him and that threw their WrestleMania match into turmoil.

REFUSING TO FIGHT

Obviously, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon had a quick solution to that, and a battle royal will now crown a new number one contender for Wyatt’s title at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, if WWE decided to follow their own rules, then it should be Roman Reigns that challenges Wyatt at WrestleMania.

WrestlingInc.com first brought up the story, and while it’s all clearly just an angle, WWE were in this situation before.

Article continues below

Back in 1999, Vince McMahon won the Royal Rumble while The Rock was the WWE Champion, before waiving all rights and privileges to being the number one contender, as he didn’t want to face The Great One.

RULES

Shawn Michaels was the Raw commissioner at the time, and revealed that if the Royal Rumble winner is unable or unwilling to fight the champion at WrestleMania, then the runner-up gets all the rights and privileges.

This year, as we know, Orton eliminated Reigns from the Rumble before refusing to face Wyatt.

If we go by their rules, then that should automatically make Reigns the number one contender.

As expected, WWE aren’t the best when it comes to continuity and it won’t be a surprise to see the WWE brings this up another year and choose to ignore what happened in 2017.

In fact, the WWE are set to release an official rule book with every regulation of theirs being featured at the end of the month for $15.99, so it’ll be interesting to see whether this one makes the cut.

Obviously, when you have the Universal Championship in the scenario then it makes it a little more difficult to do, even though Rumble winners can usually choose which championship they want, regardless of what brand they’re on.

Plus, Stephanie McMahon is as cunning as they come, so nothing would stop her from having a RAW star targeting SmackDown’s biggest champion.

Are the WWE right to ignore the rule this year? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms