Mark Clattenburg names the best team in England at Saudi unveiling

Referees aren't supposed to display their allegiances. So many of them have their favourite teams, and because of that they're kept away from officiating games they may be biased in.

However, now that Mark Clattenburg has departed the Premier League in favour of the Saudi Arabian league, he no longer has to worry about keeping his allegiances under wraps.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, he was unveiled in front of a crowd of press and Saudi FA delegates, and revealed who he thinks is the best team in England.

And it seems that his favoured side aren't even in the Premier League right now, as he selected Newcastle United.

Born in the County Durham town of Consett, it seems natural that he would select the Magpies as his favourite team.

Taking the microphone at the event, he addressed the crowd by introducing himself before going on to hail the Magpies as his favourite side in the country.

“I would just like to start by introducing myself. My name is Mark Clattenburg and I’m from a city called Newcastle," he said, according to the Daily Mirror.

“For anybody that knows England well, we have the best team in England, but it is in the North of England.”

Clattenburg decided to leave the Premier League after falling out with its official referee body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

His loss will be a big one to the English top flight, having established himself as the country's top referee, taking charge at the 2016 FA Cup, Champions League and Euro 2016 finals.

His new role in Saudi Arabia will see him help to develop the standard of officiating in the country as well as taking charge of a number of games himself.

“This is an important move forward. We have professional referees in the country that I am leaving which has been a big positive, he added.

“One thing I’d like to do is work with the refereeing team and the president to make this happen so that it will be successful for many, many years to come.”

