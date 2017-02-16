Doc Rivers is one of the most successful head coaches in the NBA right now, being one of only six active head coaches in the league that has won an NBA championship.

The now Los Angeles Clippers coach's championship-winning season came back in the 2007-08 season when he was with the Boston Celtics, as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the Finals, helping the franchise earn their first title since 1986.

However, some believe Rivers' only championship win didn't occur because of him, but because of the team which he was coaching being outstanding. One of these people is Glen Davis, who played for the 2008 Celtics, and he also played under Rivers at the Clippers during the 2014-15 season.

Speaking on the In The Zone with Chris Broussard podcast, according to FOX Sports, Davis called his former head coach 'lucky as hell' and overrated.

He said: "Because what Doc had in ’08 was special and he was lucky as hell … Lucky as hell. The year before that they was wearing trash bags … But then the next year they win it, now he is one of the best coaches ever? I’m just not feeling that. You know what I mean? You give credit to KG. You give credit to Paul Pierce. You give credit to Ray Allen.

"Those are the guys who made sure whatever Doc needed to be done, got done." When asked if he believed Rivers was overrated, he said: "I think so."

Rivers has only been to the NBA Finals once since his victory in 2008, that was during the 2009-10 season when they lost to the Lakers. Since becoming the Clippers head coach, he is yet to advance past the conference semi-final stages.

To have only been to the NBA Finals twice in his coaching career so far would be a fair argument to say he is overrated. Then again, he does have a solid win-loss percentage of .577 in the regular season and .513 in playoffs across his 17 years of coaching so far with plenty more years left to go, where he could potentially reach more finals.