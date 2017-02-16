Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Doc Rivers.

Former Celtics F Glen Davis calls Doc Rivers overrated in new interview

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Doc Rivers is one of the most successful head coaches in the NBA right now, being one of only six active head coaches in the league that has won an NBA championship.

The now Los Angeles Clippers coach's championship-winning season came back in the 2007-08 season when he was with the Boston Celtics, as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the Finals, helping the franchise earn their first title since 1986.

However, some believe Rivers' only championship win didn't occur because of him, but because of the team which he was coaching being outstanding. One of these people is Glen Davis, who played for the 2008 Celtics, and he also played under Rivers at the Clippers during the 2014-15 season.

Speaking on the In The Zone with Chris Broussard podcast, according to FOX Sports, Davis called his former head coach 'lucky as hell' and overrated.

He said: "Because what Doc had in ’08 was special and he was lucky as hell … Lucky as hell. The year before that they was wearing trash bags … But then the next year they win it, now he is one of the best coaches ever? I’m just not feeling that. You know what I mean? You give credit to KG. You give credit to Paul Pierce. You give credit to Ray Allen.

"Those are the guys who made sure whatever Doc needed to be done, got done." When asked if he believed Rivers was overrated, he said: "I think so."

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

Rivers has only been to the NBA Finals once since his victory in 2008, that was during the 2009-10 season when they lost to the Lakers. Since becoming the Clippers head coach, he is yet to advance past the conference semi-final stages.

To have only been to the NBA Finals twice in his coaching career so far would be a fair argument to say he is overrated. Then again, he does have a solid win-loss percentage of .577 in the regular season and .513 in playoffs across his 17 years of coaching so far with plenty more years left to go, where he could potentially reach more finals.

Topics:
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
NBA Finals
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again