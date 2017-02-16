Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Cena wanted to put Bray over.

John Cena was adamant that Bray Wyatt pinned him on SmackDown Live

Bray Wyatt has had an incredible week so far.

On Sunday night, he captured his first WWE Championship by surviving the Elimination Chamber and eliminated AJ Styles to achieve the feat.

NEW WWE CHAMPION

WWE then confirmed that his first title defence would see John Cena invoke his rematch clause on SmackDown Live.

However, during the broadcast we saw Styles asking for his singles rematch too after he wasn’t granted one following the Royal Rumble where Cena captured world championship number 16.

As we know, Wyatt went on the win the match but another interesting note has emerged from those two victories.

X-Pac was backstage at the SmackDown show which was taking place in Anaheim, California and speaking on his podcast, he revealed that it was Cena’s idea to put Wyatt over.

PUTTING WYATT OVER

He said: “I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match last night.

“But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it.

“That’s not just a rumour.”

WWE could have easily kept Cena protected and had Wyatt pin Styles and moved on, but pinning Cena clearly has a much bigger impact.

Not only that, but a Styles Clash from the Phenomenal One at the Elimination Chamber was unable to keep Cena down, while a Sister Abigail from Wyatt was enough to eliminate the former champion.

It’s clearly the better decision, as pinning Styles is still a great feat, but pinning Cena twice in two nights is a different story altogether and that’s how you build a credible champion.

That’s not the only nice thing Cena did for Wyatt, after a clip showed Cena telling Wyat he’s a ‘proper champion now’ after he was pinned.

What do you make of John Cena insisting that Bray Wyatt pins him? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

