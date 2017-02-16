Motherwell boss Mark McGhee had a night to forget on Wednesday, and that's something of an understatement.

Not only were his side thumped 7-2 by Aberdeen, but the former Scotland assistant manager was sent to the stands after an altercation with the fourth official.

It was as he made his way into the stands that his fury was caught first hand.

After being greeted with laughter, ironic cheers and insults, McGhee lost his temper with the crowd and was caught swearing and gesturing wildly on camera.

Following the incident, McGhee said: "It was disgusting actually, I'm horrified the fourth official took the attitude he took."

"I wasn't even getting excited about the fact we were losing the game. I wasn't losing my patience, I wasn't losing my temper.

"I was having a bit of a laugh actually.

"But right from the very first minute the fourth official seemed to me to have made up his mind, the attitude he was taking and to be honest he spoiled the game for me as much as the seven goals did.

"Really his attitude was diabolical."

The former Aberdeen player and manager is already sitting a suspended one-match ban for abusive language towards officials and could be set for further punishments after his latest rage.

Asked if he would be speaking to the Scottish Football Association’s head of referees, John Fleming, McGhee continued: “John Fleming? I’ll be speaking to a lawyer. I can only think there is an agenda.”

