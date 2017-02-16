Wales' Luke Charteris returns to training

Wales forward Luke Charteris is back in training as he recovers from a hand injury, the BBC reports..

The 33 year-old has been unavailable for the entirety of the Six Nations thus far after fracturing a bone in his hand.

The Bath lock missed Wales’ 33-7 win over Italy as well as their narrow 21-16 defeat by England.

Only time will tell if Charteris will be fit to play against Scotland on 25 February but forwards coach Robin McBryde is optimistic and has no questions about Charteris’ desire to play:

“If you ask Luke, he’ll be fit to play. I’m not sure about the medics yet,” said the former Wales hooker.

"He's back up and running, he's done a bit of passing today albeit with a bit of protection on his hand.

"Everything is going in the right direction and it's just step by step with Luke again with regards to how that increases his load.

"He's had a little bit of extra time to heal his hand because he picked up a hamstring injury."

Scarlets second row Jake Ball has filled in for the injured Charteris, who has earned 71 caps for his country.

Speaking about the loss to England, McBryde stressed that Wales mustn’t overlook the positives that came from the match, despite the defeat.

"We were playing against a team ranked second in the world and for 65 minutes we more than matched them," he said.

"You can perhaps focus too much on what went wrong and forget the good stuff.

"It's important we retain a lot of the stuff there and focus on those instances."

