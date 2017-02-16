Man United fans react to Anthony Martial's performance vs Saint Etienne

It's been a difficult season for Anthony Martial so far.

Having exploded onto the scene under Louis van Gaal last term, he has struggled to get a regular run of form together under Jose Mourinho.

Reports in the press recently have hinted at a rift between the two, but over the past month he has managed to claw his way back into the manager's good books.

Having found the net at the weekend, Mourinho stuck with the speedy Frenchman again for the visit of Saint Etienne in the Europa League.

And he'll be glad he did as his 84 minute stint on the pitch saw him terrorise the Les Verts defence.

Mourinho will have noticed, and just as importantly, the fans noticed.

Having been so impressed with his performances last season, they were just as confused as anyone at his decline following his return from the European Championships over the summer.

But when he plays like he did against Saint Etienne, he gets everyone back on his side and the fans took to social media in their droves to sing his praises.

