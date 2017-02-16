Florentin Pogba leaves Ibrahimovic on his backside after super skill

Manchester United were victorious over Saint-Etienne in their round of 32 Europa League clash on Thursday night and now hold a 3-0 lead heading into the second leg in France next week.

It was billed as the battle of the brothers as world-record signing Paul Pogba of United took on one of his older brothers in Florentin of Saint Etienne.

Clearly, Paul got the better of his left-back brother and he dictated the game from start to finish with a wonderful exhibition of passing in the middle.

Florentin struggled to make an impression on the game and was eventually forced off in the 79th minute with severe cramp.

Chasing after the fresh legs of Marcus Rashford couldn't have helped the poor guy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero for United, though, as the nomadic Swede rattled in a hat-trick to take his personal tally against the French side to 17 goals in 14 games.

As great a night as the United No. 9 appeared to have, there will be one moment he wishes he could forget.

In the first half, Florentin Pogba received the ball from goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier and was quickly closed down by the former PSG target man.

Normally it is Zlatan that embarrasses defenders, but this time, the lesser-known Pogba left Ibra for dead.

Florentin cut inside the legendary forward and left Ibra sitting on his backside. Later on in the match, the 35-year-old would do a bit of mesmerising skill of his own on the opposite side of the pitch, but Pogba Sr's moment of magic will last longer in the memory.

