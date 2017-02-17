Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho.

Why Jose Mourinho tore into his players at half-time against Saint Etienne

It's fair to say things have been going pretty well for Manchester United lately.

Despite a shaky first few months at Old Trafford, boss Jose Mourinho has started to make his mark on the club and the results have been encouraging.

The Special One has led United to a 16-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and the Red Devils also managed to claim a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 fixture on Thursday night.

A Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick - his first in United colours - got the job done ahead of their return fixture in France next week and Mourinho's men held a 1-0 lead at half-time thanks to a heavily deflected Zlatan free-kick.

Despite the lead, Mourinho was far from happy and although he was satisfied at the full-time whistle, he had to get into his troops at half-time.

He said: “I am delighted, especially because the first half we played so bad and managed to finish the first half winning 1-0 when we didn’t deserve to, so I was pretty confident the second half we had to improve. It was down to lack of concentration, I had a feeling immediately in the dressing room – too noisy, too funny, too relaxed.

“My assistants had the feeling in the warm-up with some of the guys not really focused, not the right adrenaline in their bodies. The game started and the first thing we did was a back pass [by Eric Bailly] to the striker and one-to-one with Sergio [Romero].

Manchester United v Hull City - Premier League

"When you don’t have concentration it’s hard to recover it. Even on the touchline I felt the communication was difficult so we needed half-time. The second half was a different story, a different result.”

Whatever Mourinho said worked and now United look a virtual guarantee to see their name in the hat for the last 16.



