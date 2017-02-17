Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

MLB

.

Watch: Mike Trout shows off his crazy offseason workout regimen

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In Mike Trout’s first five full seasons at the MLB level, he finished either first or second in the AL MVP voting every season, winning two of the awards.

Coming off last year’s MVP campaign in which he hit .315 with 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 stolen bases with a career-high .441 On-Base Percentage, Trout has a real shot at becoming one of the best baseball players of all-time.

At just 25-years-old, Trout has shown impressive durability throughout his career and has been pretty much in peak physical condition ever since he made his debut at the ripe age of 19.

Article continues below

While it’s easy to assume that he runs and lifts like every other elite athlete, it’s eye-opening to get a glimpse of what types of exercises the Angels center fielder does in the offseason.

In the age of social media, athletes are able to let us into their daily lives at a never-before-seen level. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

The popular star Vince McMahon wants to build RAW around this year

Watch: What happened when RB Leipzig took kick-off with 2-0-8 formation

Watch: What happened when RB Leipzig took kick-off with 2-0-8 formation

Why Lucas Perez has decided he wants to quit Arsenal [Goal]

Why Lucas Perez has decided he wants to quit Arsenal [Goal]

Check out the insane drill that he was caught on tape doing this offseason below.

Fox Sports noted that he was running with 135 pounds of weights on him. I’s easy to assume that the average person would fall flat on their face if they even attempted it.

An exercise like this must make stealing bases seem pretty easy.

He also recently posted a different exercise that shows off his amazing athleticism.

Now it’s pretty obvious how Trout’s first step leads to amazing acceleration on the field, from out of the batter’s box to the base paths to defending center field.

With dog and fiancé, Trout headed to Spring Training looking to take his game to the next level.

For the rest of the MLB, that’s a very scary thought.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Los Angeles Angels
Derek Jeter
MLB American League
Mike Trout
MLB

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again