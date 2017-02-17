In Mike Trout’s first five full seasons at the MLB level, he finished either first or second in the AL MVP voting every season, winning two of the awards.

Coming off last year’s MVP campaign in which he hit .315 with 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 stolen bases with a career-high .441 On-Base Percentage, Trout has a real shot at becoming one of the best baseball players of all-time.

At just 25-years-old, Trout has shown impressive durability throughout his career and has been pretty much in peak physical condition ever since he made his debut at the ripe age of 19.

Article continues below

While it’s easy to assume that he runs and lifts like every other elite athlete, it’s eye-opening to get a glimpse of what types of exercises the Angels center fielder does in the offseason.

In the age of social media, athletes are able to let us into their daily lives at a never-before-seen level.

Article continues below

Check out the insane drill that he was caught on tape doing this offseason below.

Fox Sports noted that he was running with 135 pounds of weights on him. I’s easy to assume that the average person would fall flat on their face if they even attempted it.

An exercise like this must make stealing bases seem pretty easy.

He also recently posted a different exercise that shows off his amazing athleticism.

Now it’s pretty obvious how Trout’s first step leads to amazing acceleration on the field, from out of the batter’s box to the base paths to defending center field.

With dog and fiancé, Trout headed to Spring Training looking to take his game to the next level.

For the rest of the MLB, that’s a very scary thought.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms