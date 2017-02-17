Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Vince Young is apparently planning a shock NFL comeback

After one of the most historic seasons in recent collegiate football history at the University of Texas, Vince Young was taken with the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Unfortunately, his success did not translate to the NFL level.

Although Young compiled a 30-17 record with the Titans over five seasons, his career was marred with injuries and inconsistent play, as he threw exactly 42 touchdowns and 42 interceptions during his time there.

He then started three games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, and was out of the league until the Cleveland Browns signed him to a one-year deal in 2014.

Just two weeks later, they released him.

After being cut by arguably the worst franchise in the NFL led Young to announce his retirement.

But, it appears as though the 33-year-old is looking to make a comeback. Young has been working for the University of Texas promoting diversity and community engagement.

But, he recently hired agent Leigh Steinberg to help him find an interested NFL team, therefore legitimizing his attempt at a return.

It appears as though at least one Canadian Football League team is already open to giving Young a chance.

One interesting factor to consider is that the embattled quarterback might be subject to an NFL suspension if a team decides to take a chance on him. In January, he plead no contest to a 2016 drunken driving arrest and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Therefore, as Pro Football Talk notes, he might be subject to a two-game suspension, given the NFL’s newest policies.

While it remains to be seen what he can do on the football field, teams will also have to consider that when they evaluate the former star.

