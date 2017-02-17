The New York Giants have made a couple of interesting moves this offseason so far.

The team released fan-favorite wide receiver Victor Cruz and veteran running back Rashad Jennings.

Both were salary cap-cutting measures and both freed up even more space for the Giants to potentially land a high-profile free agent.

When March 21 arrives, it’s more than likely that longtime Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be released since he’s due a non-guaranteed $18 million in the final year of his current deal.

Listing the Giants on his list of top teams that he will consider if that happens (along with the Bucs and the Texans), Peterson made it clear that he wants to win immediately wherever he ends up.

"If it doesn't happen, a place where me and my family are comfortable. Just an opportunity to compete for a championship," Peterson explained to Chris Wesseling of NFL.com. "My main goal that I want to accomplish is go somewhere where I can win a championship. With that, having a good defense. A team that has a good offensive scheme as well. A great coaching staff, that really helps.”

The four-time All-Pro also believes he has a lot more in the tank.

"I would say five more years, and that's a number that I'm comfortable with in my heart playing," Peterson said. "It has a lot to do with just being around my kids more is the reason I say five, but I definitely have five more strong years.”

After New York released Jennings, Peterson tweeted the following, which made Twitter explode.

What did he mean by that?

This led a number of Vikings fans to plead for him to stay in Minnesota and work out a different deal with the club.

Meanwhile, the New York media pounced on the story, claiming it’s a no-brainer that AP should sign with the G-Men.

Naturally, Giants fans also weighed in with some optimistic views.

While Jennings’ release could very well indicate the Giants’ desire to hand the starting role to Paul Perkins, who showed glimpses of star power during his rookie season, it seems as though Peterson might be a natural fit.

With 11,747 yards and 97 rushing touchdowns in his illustrious career, Peterson still most likely has a lot to offer.

Where he ends up if the Vikings decide to move on from him will be one of the major storylines this offseason.

As of right now, the Giants remain the most-likely destination if that’s the case.

