Roy Keane's hilarious reaction to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s display of brotherly love

There were moments - and not just one or two - when Thursday night’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Saint-Etienne felt like a Pogba testimonial.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have scored a hat-trick as United recorded a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, but the night was all about Paul and Florentin, who went head-to-head in a competitive match for the first time in their careers.

Actually, that’s a bit of a lie. It wasn’t just about Paul and Florentin. It was also about their mother Yeo, brother Mathias, and the rest of their family sat in their half-and-half shirts - yep, half-and-half shirts - up in the VIP seats.

Article continues below

Paul and Florentin were the star attraction, though, and their embrace before kick-off must have warmed even the coldest heart.

Although if you think that, then you clearly don’t know Roy Keane well enough.

Article continues below

The Pogbas showed their brotherly love throughout

As well as embracing before the match, the Pogba brothers also walked off the pitch at half-time together, they shook hands - in their own unique way - when Florentin went off injured in the second half, and they continued to chat and laugh together after the final whistle.

Roy Keane's reaction was amazing

Asked if such scenes of brotherly love during a football match bothered him, Keane was unequivocal with his hilarious response: “Yes.”

Vintage Roy Keane.

"The boy, Pogba, he's a bit of a free spirit, a bit of a character,” the former Manchester United captain was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “But I think it was a little bit over the top tonight - before the game and at half-time.

"They've spoke more tonight than I have to any of my brothers [Denis, Pat and Johnson] in the last five years.

"It's all a bit strange. I think when the game started they were focused on the game.

"But all this stuff before and after the game, [it's] a lot of nonsense - but that's the modern player, I'm afraid."

Watch: Keane's reaction to the Pogba brothers

You can watch Keane’s reaction here…

Keane will have a meltdown if he sees this

It’s just a crying shame they didn’t have time to ask Keane about this post-match video uploaded to Instagram by United’s current No. 6.

His meltdown would have been biblical.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms