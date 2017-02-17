Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Anthony Martial.

Paul Scholes says how many goals Anthony Martial schooled be scoring a season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Having fought his way back into Jose Mourinho's good books recently, many are hoping that Anthony Martial can rediscover the form he displayed last term.

Under Louis van Gaal the youngster proved to be a revelation, but has looked a shadow of his old self since returning to the club from the European Championships over the summer.

And it would be fair to argue that one of the reasons why there is so much expectation on him is because everyone knows how talented he is and how devastating his talent can be.

Article continues below

Having seen him torment Saint Etienne on Thursday there is no doubt that he can play a big part of United's revival.

And speaking before the game United legend Paul Scholes revealed that he thinks the player should be scoring a lot more than he currently does.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: Florentin Pogba puts Ibrahimovic on his backside after super skill

Watch: Florentin Pogba puts Ibrahimovic on his backside after super skill

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Having finished last season as the club's top scorer with 17 strikes, he's so far only managed to find the net seven times this time around.

But Scholes feels that he should be hitting 25 goals a season on the regular.

"We've all seen he's capable of scoring goals, beating players - but we're not seeing it enough," said Scholes as per the Daily Mirror.

Manchester United v AS Saint-Etienne - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

"He's still a young player, we have to remember that. I think when you look at wide players, they're always the most inconsistent on the pitch, anyway. I think that will come with him.

"And if that does come and the confidence really comes out of him, I think he's got 25 goals a season in him."

The 21-year-old was eventually hauled off on 84 minutes for Ashley Young. His performance generally earned him some deserved plaudits, but an errant elbow on an opposition player in the second half saw him lucky to avoid a red card.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Wayne Rooney
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again