Paul Scholes says how many goals Anthony Martial schooled be scoring a season

Having fought his way back into Jose Mourinho's good books recently, many are hoping that Anthony Martial can rediscover the form he displayed last term.

Under Louis van Gaal the youngster proved to be a revelation, but has looked a shadow of his old self since returning to the club from the European Championships over the summer.

And it would be fair to argue that one of the reasons why there is so much expectation on him is because everyone knows how talented he is and how devastating his talent can be.

Having seen him torment Saint Etienne on Thursday there is no doubt that he can play a big part of United's revival.

And speaking before the game United legend Paul Scholes revealed that he thinks the player should be scoring a lot more than he currently does.

Having finished last season as the club's top scorer with 17 strikes, he's so far only managed to find the net seven times this time around.

But Scholes feels that he should be hitting 25 goals a season on the regular.

"We've all seen he's capable of scoring goals, beating players - but we're not seeing it enough," said Scholes as per the Daily Mirror.

"He's still a young player, we have to remember that. I think when you look at wide players, they're always the most inconsistent on the pitch, anyway. I think that will come with him.

"And if that does come and the confidence really comes out of him, I think he's got 25 goals a season in him."

The 21-year-old was eventually hauled off on 84 minutes for Ashley Young. His performance generally earned him some deserved plaudits, but an errant elbow on an opposition player in the second half saw him lucky to avoid a red card.

