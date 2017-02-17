Alexis Sanchez cut a dejected figure - and not for the first time this season - after Arsenal’s humiliating 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It’s said a picture can paint a thousand words and the image of Alexis crouched on the touchline at the final whistle told you everything about his current mood.

The Chilean asked Arsene Wenger if he could go away on a short break after the match, presumably to gather his thoughts and get his head straight following a tough few weeks, and his request was granted by the beleaguered French coach.

Alexis was photographed at Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning, on his way to Italy with his best friend for a short break. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll feature against non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup on Monday night.

However, more details have now emerged about the South American’s reaction to the defeat.

Alexis's reaction inside dressing room revealed

The Sun have revealed that Alexis “let rip” at his teammates as the Arsenal players blamed each other for their embarrassing defeat.

Meanwhile Steve Bould, Wenger’s assistant, reportedly threw a water bottle against a wall.

The report also states that Sanchez plans to quit Arsenal following the “furious” dressing-room row.

The 28-year-old has just over a year left to run on his contract and there have been no signs in recent weeks that he plans to put pen to paper on an extension.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are two of the clubs ready to pounce if Alexis decides to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Losing Sanchez would be a major blow for Arsenal

Losing Sanchez, arguably their best player, would undoubtedly be a catastrophic blow for the north London outfit.

With 19 goals in 32 appearances this season, the Chile international is on course to enjoy his best goalscoring campaign since joining the Gunners from Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

