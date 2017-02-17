Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Zlatan equalled one of Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd scoring records vs St Etienne

It's amazing that some people actually thought Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn't be a success at Manchester United.

Whether he's 35 or not, the Swede is a cut above the rest and has taken no time at all in making himself a firm fan favourite.

But not only that, he's meeting records, too, and reaching them quite quickly.

Having bagged a hat trick against Saint Etienne in the Europa League on Thursday night, he hit his first for the club since joining over the summer.

It took Zlatan's tally for the season up to 23 – as well as hitting 17 goals in 14 appearances against his opponents on the night.

However, there was one more interesting stat to come out of the performance, and shows just how big of an impact he's had on the club in such a short space of time.

During his six years at United, Cristiano Ronaldo got himself on the scoresheet a grand total of 118 times across all competitions, but did you know he only scored one hat trick?

This means that Zlatan has equalled that record, and has done so in just 35 games. It took Ronaldo six years to score his.

Realistically, nobody should have expected any different from the veteran frontman, and with just under half a season left to play, there is likely to be a whole lot more to come from him.

Read more

back to top

