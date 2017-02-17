Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to movie hero after hat-trick v Saint-Etienne

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tormented Saint-Etienne throughout his illustrious career and he didn’t change the habit of a lifetime on Thursday night.

The veteran Swedish forward scored a hat-trick, inspiring Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over their Europa League opponents in the process.

Zlatan has now scored a remarkable 17 goals in 14 matches against the French club, who will face him for the 15th time next Wednesday evening when the second leg takes place.

Article continues below

Following his hat-trick heroics, Ibrahimovic conducted post-match interviews with various media outlets.

You can always rely on the 35-year-old to provide an amusing quote about himself and he didn’t let us down.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: Florentin Pogba puts Ibrahimovic on his backside after super skill

Watch: Florentin Pogba puts Ibrahimovic on his backside after super skill

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Zlatan compares himself to movie hero

Zlatan compared himself to a fictional movie hero, much to the amusement of United supporters.

"Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by Goal. "People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best.

"Wherever I went, I won. I am like Indiana Jones."

Indiana Jones, eh? That’s a big shout Zlatan.

Zlatan is bigger than Indiana Jones in United fans' eyes

Although plenty of United fans would argue that Ibra is a far bigger hero than the protagonist of the Indiana Jones franchise.

In 35 matches for the Red Devils, Zlatan has scored an impressive 23 goals.

Manchester United v AS Saint-Etienne - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

Not bad for a veteran striker who turns 36 in October.

Ibrahimovic now has as many hat-tricks for United (one) as Cristiano Ronaldo managed during his six years at Old Trafford.

Zlatan fires warning to United's rivals

And the striker sent out a warning to United’s rivals that it won’t be the last…

Zlatan: We must remain competitive

Zlatan also believes that, while the Premier League title might be out of reach for the Red Devils, remaining competitive is what counts.

“That is the objective,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “If you look at the Premier League from the first four teams that go into the Champions League, one will become the champion.

“The rest will maybe not win a trophy. We are still in all four. The fifth we won the Community Shield so if we don't win the Premier League, we get some other trophies.

Manchester United v AS Saint-Etienne - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

“It was important to get a good win at home [ that we can bring with us for the second leg. It was a good game, we played good collectively. I think we can do much more but we win the game and that's what's important.

“We are winning. In a short time everything can change so it is important to keep working hard, get the wins we need and keep the confidence. This is the decisive moment for the season.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Scholes
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again