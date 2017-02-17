Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to movie hero after hat-trick v Saint-Etienne

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tormented Saint-Etienne throughout his illustrious career and he didn’t change the habit of a lifetime on Thursday night.

The veteran Swedish forward scored a hat-trick, inspiring Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over their Europa League opponents in the process.

Zlatan has now scored a remarkable 17 goals in 14 matches against the French club, who will face him for the 15th time next Wednesday evening when the second leg takes place.

Following his hat-trick heroics, Ibrahimovic conducted post-match interviews with various media outlets.

You can always rely on the 35-year-old to provide an amusing quote about himself and he didn’t let us down.

Zlatan compares himself to movie hero

Zlatan compared himself to a fictional movie hero, much to the amusement of United supporters.

"Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by Goal. "People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best.

"Wherever I went, I won. I am like Indiana Jones."

Indiana Jones, eh? That’s a big shout Zlatan.

Zlatan is bigger than Indiana Jones in United fans' eyes

Although plenty of United fans would argue that Ibra is a far bigger hero than the protagonist of the Indiana Jones franchise.

In 35 matches for the Red Devils, Zlatan has scored an impressive 23 goals.

Not bad for a veteran striker who turns 36 in October.

Ibrahimovic now has as many hat-tricks for United (one) as Cristiano Ronaldo managed during his six years at Old Trafford.

Zlatan fires warning to United's rivals

And the striker sent out a warning to United’s rivals that it won’t be the last…

Zlatan: We must remain competitive

Zlatan also believes that, while the Premier League title might be out of reach for the Red Devils, remaining competitive is what counts.

“That is the objective,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “If you look at the Premier League from the first four teams that go into the Champions League, one will become the champion.

“The rest will maybe not win a trophy. We are still in all four. The fifth we won the Community Shield so if we don't win the Premier League, we get some other trophies.

“It was important to get a good win at home [ that we can bring with us for the second leg. It was a good game, we played good collectively. I think we can do much more but we win the game and that's what's important.

“We are winning. In a short time everything can change so it is important to keep working hard, get the wins we need and keep the confidence. This is the decisive moment for the season.”

