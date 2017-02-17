Eugenie Bouchard must have feared the worst after losing her Super Bowl bet earlier this month.

The tennis star’s forfeit was to go on a date with a fan who bet her that New England Patriots would win the biggest prize in American Football.

Fair play to Bouchard, a Sports Illustrated swimwear model as well as a famous tennis player, she stuck to her word and enjoyed a night in New York at the basketball with the guy in question, John Goehrke.

Article continues below

He could have been crazy for all she knew but it turns out the University of Missouri student is actually a pretty normal guy.

And Bouchard clearly enjoyed herself because she’s agreed to go on a second date.

Article continues below

Bouchard confirms second date will happen

"It has been awesome, he's normal,” the 2014 Wimbledon finalist was quoted as saying by TMZ. "I planned the date. He picked me up at my hotel like a gentleman, then we came over here, he brought me a nice little gift and he enjoyed the game courtside.

"I'm lucky he's normal.

"For sure [there will be a second date]."

Eugenie shows off gift from her date

John’s certainly making all the right moves to win Eugenie’s heart.

After their first date - which he described as “very good - the best date ever” - the student decided to buy Bouchard a gift.

And Eugenie, via the medium of Snapchat, showed off her new Tiffany earrings.

"So, this is a gift from my Twitter date, John," she said. "He gave it to me last night when we met and I haven't opened it yet, so let's see what it is!"

"So, we have... a pair of earrings! A girl always loves a pair of Tiffany earrings. Thank you, John!"

Good lad, John.

Eugenie explains why she was a bit nervous before the date

Eugenie admitted she was a little nervous before their first date.

“I want to honour my word and stay true to it, so I’m going on that date and that’s actually tonight,” she was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"We’re going to go to the Brooklyn Nets game. He’s flying in this afternoon, so I look forward to meeting him tonight and I hope he enjoys it. And I hope it’s not too awkward.

“After all the media attention it got, it was something I could, first of all, not back out of. There was no chance.

“I was worried, however, when I looked at his Twitter profile as soon as I lost the bet and his profile picture was a picture of Tiger Woods. I was like, ‘It’s one of those Twitter fans. I don’t even know what he looks like. What is going to happen?"

But so far it’s going swimmingly - and, who knows, this could be the start of something special.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms