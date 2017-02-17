Arsenal fans could be forgiven if it takes them a while to get over what happened to their team in Germany on Thursday night.

The Gunners were completely dismantled by a rampant Bayern Munich outfit at the Allianz Arena in a one-sided affair has proved to be the final straw among some supporters.

Arsene Wenger has been under increasing pressure to shake off the perception that the club’s ambitions only extend as far as reaching the last eight of the Champions League before securing a top-four league finish to rinse and repeat the following season.

Article continues below

As absurd as it sounds on paper, that is essentially all the north London club has achieved in each of the last six campaigns, albeit with a couple of FA Cups picked up along the way.

The Emirates faithful are growing tired of their team failing to mount a serious challenge for a first Premier League title since 2004 or better yet, a maiden Champions League trophy.

Article continues below

While virtually none of his players have escaped condemnation either, Wenger has bore the brunt of the scathing criticism directed at the club after another humiliating performance.

It was thought that a number of Arsenal players were involved in a heated dressing room bust-up shortly after the final whistle, which would hardly have been a surprising outcome considering their visible exasperation on the pitch.

However, speaking to media including Evening Standard's Chief Football Correspondent James Olley, Wenger claims nothing of the sort transpired despite the ill feeling among his squad.

When asked to confirm if any kind of clash occurred after the heavy defeat, he said: “Not at all. Everybody was disappointed but there was no incident. Just huge sadness.”

Tempers were certainly flaring among Arsenal players over the 90 minutes, though. Several teammates were seen berating each other for not closing down opponents quickly enough or providing a sensible passing option.

TIME FOR WENGER TO GO?

The 5-1 defeat has all but confirmed the Gunners will suffer yet another premature Champions League exit, leaving them to rely on a top-four finish to secure their place in next season's tournament.

It was an awful performance that not only embodied the intense frustration most Arsenal fans are feeling right now, but signalled what may be the final straw for some.

Wenger has failed to guide the north Londoners beyond the last 16 of the competition since 2010 – and his last chance to do so may well have slipped away in Munich.

Should Wenger be in charge at Arsenal next season? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms