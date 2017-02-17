Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil's agent hits back at his client's critics with epic rant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal are undergoing a familiar post-mortem following their harrowing 5-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday evening.

Barring the unlikeliest of comebacks in the reverse fixture on 8 March, the Gunners are all but certain to bow out at the first stage in the knockout phase of the competition for the seventh consecutive season.

In the wake of the latest unacceptable performance from his players, Arsene Wenger has never been under more pressure during his 21-year tenure at the north London club.

Article continues below

The Frenchman’s ability to motivate his men has seemingly waned over the course of the campaign, with key individuals failing to haul the team out of their current rut.

Mesut Ozil has come under fire more than most of late, not least due to several lethargic attempts to close down opponents within a few yards during the humiliating loss.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

While Arsenal fans are too riled up to spare the man who is meant to be their star playmaker from chastisement, his agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, believes his client is being made a scapegoat for the Gunners’ woes.

"Bayern had 74 percent possession," he told the BBC.

"How can someone in the No.10 position create chances if you don't have the ball?

"In these games people usually target a player who cost a lot of money and earns a lot of money - that is Mesut. But he can't be always be the scapegoat. That's not fair.”

"Football is a team sport and Arsenal are not performing well as a team. Eleven players were on the pitch but Mesut was singled out for criticism. Was he the reason that Arsenal conceded five goals?

"It started before the match, throughout the week leading up to the game. People started discussing: 'Should he play? Should he be dropped?'.

"It was as if everyone knew Arsenal would not make it through and we needed a scapegoat. This is not right. You win as a team and you lose as a team.”

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

Incredibly, the German creator completed the same amount of passes as Manuel Neuer over the 90 minutes. But while Ozil had virtually no opportunities to influence proceedings on Thursday evening, the fact remains he has provided only one goal and two assists in last ten appearances in all competitions.

A reduced output in the final third has highlighted his perceived lack of defensive discipline – something his agent believes is a widespread misconception.

"I don't agree that Mesut has not had an impact on big matches," Sogut said.

"What about the win at home to Chelsea this season and Manchester United the year before? What about the games for Germany against Italy and France at Euro 2016?

POOR WORK-RATE

"People are always saying Mesut is not fighting or tackling, that he has poor body language, but that is how he is.

"Believe me, he is desperate to succeed. If it doesn't work, he shows his anger and expressions. Was his body language an issue when Arsenal were playing well?

"He is not someone who runs around aimlessly and tackles just so everyone thinks he is fighting. If it doesn't make sense to run somewhere he will keep that power for the next run.”

He might have a point, but it is also understandable that Arsenal fans expect better when their team is in desperate need of inspiration.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again