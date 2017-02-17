Why Twitter loved Anthony Martial’s performance against Saint-Etienne

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Has Anthony Martial finally turned the corner under Jose Mourinho?

After what happened last month, we probably shouldn’t speak too soon, but the French winger was excellent for Manchester United in their 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Thursday night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have been most fans’ Man of the Match after his hat-trick - his first for the Red Devils since joining the club on a free transfer last summer - but Martial’s performance was arguably on a par with his superstar teammate’s.

Martial was an unused substitute in the matches against Hull City and Leicester City but returned to the starting line-up against Watford last weekend and scored United’s second goal.

While he may not have scored against Saint-Etienne, his eye-catching all-round performance means the France international can expect a third successive start against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend.

Martial terrorised the Saint-Etienne defence

The 21-year-old, who burst onto the scene at the start of last season after completing his shock £36 million move from AS Monaco, looked determined to make a positive impression during last night’s match at Old Trafford,

Manchester United v AS Saint-Etienne - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

He terrorised the Saint-Etienne defence and his dribbling ability really impressed football fans on Twitter - and not just United supporters.

Video: Martial’s best dribbles v Saint-Etienne

You can watch Martial’s best dribbles against Saint-Etienne here…

Twitter reacts

And here’s what Twitter was saying about Martial's dribbling ability…

Scholes tips Martial to become a superstar

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes, working as a pundit on BT Sport, is convinced that Martial can become one of the team’s main goalscorers once he gains a little more confidence.

"We've all seen he's capable of scoring goals, beating players - but we're not seeing it enough," Scholes was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"He's still a young player, we have to remember that. I think when you look at wide players, they're always the most inconsistent on the pitch, anyway. I think that will come with him.

"And if that does come and the confidence really comes out of him, I think he's got 25 goals a season in him."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

