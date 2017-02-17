Following his strop against Swansea City last month, Alexis Sanchez allayed the fears of the Arsenal supporters by insisting he was happy at the club.

“I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things,” the Chilean told Arsenal’s official YouTube channel. “I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title."

You have to wonder whether Alexis still feels the same, though, just weeks after making those comments.

The Gunners have suffered defeats against Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League within the past two-and-a-half weeks, while Wednesday night’s humiliating 5-1 defeat away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League marked a new nadir for the club this season.

It’s been reported that Alexis, who cut a disgruntled figure at the full-time whistle, had reacted angrily inside the dressing room after the match.

Arsene Wenger denied those suggestions in his pre-match press conference on Friday, but the odds on Sanchez agreeing to sign a new contract extension at the Emirates Stadium appear to be getting longer and longer after each match.

Fans in Chile have organised a protest march

And to make matters worse for the Gunners, thousands of fans in Chile have organised a peaceful protest in a bid to convince the forward that he’s wasting his time at Arsenal.

"We, as Chileans are tired to watch one of our biggest stars play on his own to make his team get through,” the group of fans said in a statement on Facebook, per Goal.

"We don't want him to play at Real Madrid, nor go back to Barcelona, we don't give a f*ck where he plays, we just want him to fight along with other 10 players to get the results.

"He doesn't deserve to be alone."

Alexis has been Arsenal's key player this season

It was Alexis who scored Arsenal’s consolation goal against Bayern in midweek, taking his tally to 20 for the season in all competitions.

Theo Walcott is second on the list with 14 goals, followed by Olivier Giroud on 11 and Mesut Ozil on nine.

Alexis has a huge decision to make

The march of the Chilean football fans won’t go unnoticed by Sanchez, who now has a massive decision to make over his future.

If he does decide to leave his current employers then the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will be at the front of the queue to secure his signature.

