With Barcelona looking unlikely to win La Liga or the Champions League this season, there is naturally speculation regarding the future of their manager, Luis Enrique.

Barca were embarrassed by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, losing their first leg last-16 clash 4-0 at the Parc des Princes meaning progression is now almost impossible.

In the league, they trail Real Madrid by one point having played two extra matches meaning a third consecutive league title is almost as unlikely as reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the club hierarchy are searching around for a new boss with Enrique’s future uncertain beyond the summer.

It’s believed that Athletic Bilbao’s Ernesto Valverde is first choice with the Spaniard having played for Barcelona for two seasons during his playing days.

Elsewhere, club legend Ronald Koeman is also being touted as a possible candidate.

However, Lionel Messi has other ideas.

Messi wants Guardiola

The superstar is believed to have had a say in previous managerial appointments and has told the club’s chiefs exactly who he wants - Pep Guardiola.

Yes, Messi is believed to want Guardiola to return to the Camp Nou to replace Enrique.

In fact, according to The Sun, Messi has made a secret phone call to Guardiola to ask whether he’d consider a return to the club in the summer.

Messi insists that Enrique has created a massive rift within the Barcelona camp and Guardiola is the only man to repair it.

Of course, Guardiola had a very successful spell at Barca previously. The Spaniard returned the club to the best club in Europe by winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League during the 2008/09 season - his first campaign in charge.

He went on to win a further two league titles, one more Copa del Rey and another Champions League trophy during an incredible four years in charge.

But with Guardiola beginning a seemingly long-term project at Manchester City, he surely won’t be tempted by a return ‘home’ despite Messi’s best efforts.

Either way, it appears that something isn’t quite right with Barcelona at the moment and a managerial change in the summer appears inevitable. But it doesn’t look as though Messi will get his wish.

