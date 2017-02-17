Anthony Joshua reveals how he will act in the ring against Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua's perfect professional boxing record to date will be under serious threat when he faces heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29.

In what is expected to be the fight of the year, the Watford-born fighter will put his IBF World heavyweight title on the line, while the WBA Super and IBO belts will also be on offer.

For Joshua, it will be the opportunity for him to add two further world title belts to the IBF strap he won against Charles Martin in April last year and has successfully defended twice since. While for Klitschko, it will represent the chance for the Ukrainian to regain his old belts.

Klitschko lost only the fourth bout of his 68-fight career to Tyson Fury in November 2015 and hasn't fought since, after Fury had postponed their initial rematch due to injury before mental health issues scuppered the rescheduled fight.

So when Joshua faces his older and more experienced opponent at the home of English football in two months' time, the 27-year-old knows too well he will have to raise his performance against a fighter who is looking to avenge a historic defeat.

"Come the night I have to be a killer," said Joshua, per Sky Sports. "If you are not a killer in this game, you get eaten alive."

"I'm like a tamed animal - until I'm let off the leash in the ring."

Joshua stepping up

Dillian Whyte has arguably been Joshua's toughest opponent in the ring to date, despite his world title fights since, but the Watford fighter is well aware that Klitschko is a totally different breed of heavyweight.

For fighters with so much on the line, the respect between the two has been admirable and Klitschko even made a dig at Fury, praising the maturity and manners of Joshua.

"It is refreshingly different from the British boxers I fought before," said Klitschko.

"Anthony is proof that it is not about nationality, but personality. The respect we are showing each other for this fight is good for boxing. It is what boxing needs.

"This fight does not need the pretend bullying, It is a match-maker's dream. Look at 90,000 fans coming to Wembley. I am glad to be going to London now. The British are great people who love their sport."

Fight of his life

One thing that is certain is that Joshua will be putting absolutely everything into his preparations for the biggest fight of his career, and should he come out of the bout on top the likes of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder await him.

And it is those guys - who hold the WBO and WBC titles respectively - Joshua claims he will have to beat before being able to claim he is the best heavyweight in the world.

"There will still be work to be done before I can think of making that claim [of being the no.1 heavyweight]," Joshua added.

"I might see myself as the universal heavyweight champion if I unify all the titles. That's not easy to do with so many mandatory defences for the different belts but that's my aim."

