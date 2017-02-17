Official online NBA destination in the UK

Wizards top Pacers to win 11th of last 12 games; Butler guides Bulls past Celtics in final seconds

Wizards (34-21) 111, Pacers (29-28) 98

Washington’s starting five combined for 97 of their 111 points, as Otto Porter Jr. (25/8/2), Markieff Morris (21/7/2) and John Wall (20/2/12) all crossed the 20-point threshold. Bradley Beal (19/3/4) added a solid game of his own as well. Jeff Teague (6/6/5) only played 27 minutes and was ineffective for the Pacers as Paul George (17/7/3) struggled from the field, going 6-of-19.


Bulls (28-29) 104, Celtics (37-20) 103

Jimmy Butler (29/4/7) hit a pair of free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining to win the game for Chicago. The frontcourt pairing of Robin Lopez (15/8/2) and Bobby Portis (19/8/0) made a profound impact for the Bulls as well. Chicago came out on top despite shooting just 6-for-25 from three-point range. For the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas (29/3/7) once again led the team in scoring and just one other starter, Amir Johnson (10/2/0), reached double-figures in the scoring column.

