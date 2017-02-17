Antoine Griezmann going to Manchester United has become the perennial story of several recent transfer windows.

It is hardly surprising that the Red Devils are among a queue of top clubs seeking to lure the Frenchman away from Atletico Madrid – even if it sets them back a world-record transfer fee.

Griezmann has scored 73 goals in all competitions since joining the Spanish giants from Real Sociedad in 2014 – the same year he earned his first senior cap for France.

The 25-year-old has developed into arguably the most sought-after player in world football – a status he well and truly justified by finishing as top scorer at Euro 2016 on home soil.

For all the intense transfer interest surrounding him, Griezmann is tied to Atletico until 2021 with a €100 million release clause among the terms of his contract.

The France international has been a shade off his prolific best this season and sits fourth in the La Liga scoring charts with nine strikes – nearly half that of Lionel Messi in top spot.

But despite experiencing a slight blip in his usual devastating form, many United fans still regard signing Griezmann as what should be the first order of business when the summer transfer window rolls around.

Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes is among those who believe the Atletico attacker would play a crucial part in breaking the glass ceiling that has been above United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Speaking to German football magazine Kicker, he said: ”If Griezmann is within reach, why wouldn't we take advantage and try to sign him, especially if our youngsters aren't at the level we need?

"At United, there is always a lot of pressure to win the Premier League and the Champions League.”

IS GRIEZMANN REALLY THE DIFFERENCE?

It seems unlikely that one individual in a squad teeming with world-class players could prove the difference between winning and falling short of silverware.

While Griezmann would undoubtedly add a vital cutting edge in the final third, United, as a collective unit, are yet to demonstrate they are capable of returning to the peak of English and European football.

Jose Mourinho has guided his men back onto the right track since enduring a period of worrying form midway through the campaign, but their recovery has done little to rebuild their title charge.

The Old Trafford boss will almost certainly be spending big in preparation for his second season at the helm – and chances are Griezmann will be at the top of his shopping list.

