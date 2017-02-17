During the 1971-72 season, John Havlicek scored 20 or more points in an impressive 40-straight games for the Boston Celtics.

In the storied history of the Celtics, no one has been able to match that feat - not Larry Bird, not Bill Walton, not Bill Russell, not Kevin McHale, not Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett or Ray Allen.

On Thursday night, though, point guard Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points in a 104-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the 41st game in a row Thomas had eclipsed the 20-point mark.

Highlights of Thomas's record-breaking night can be seen below, but his 29 points weren't enough to get past Jimmy Butler and the Bulls in the final game before the All-Star break:

Thomas finished the game with seven assists and three rebounds to go with his 29 points. Butler led Chicago with 29 points of his own to go with seven dimes and four boards.

Though Thomas's Boston scoring record is undoubtedly impressive, he said it won't mean anything to him unless the Celtics claim an NBA championship at the end of the season, according to ESPN:

"I'm trying to win a championship and break those type of records," he said.

Before Thomas and the Celtics get back to working toward the playoffs, Thomas will head to New Orleans to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night. It will be Thomas's second career trip to the All-Star Game after being named to his first last season.

That's one area Thomas still trails Havlicek, as the Celtics' legend was named to 13 All-Star teams in his Hall-of-Fame career.