Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Adriano inter 2006.

Adriano on Pro Evolution Soccer 6 was absolutely unstoppable

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you’re in your 20s or older, you’ll know that Pro Evolution Soccer was the daddy during the early-to-mid 2000s.

It didn’t have the correct player names, or even the proper team names, due to sponsorship issues. Neither did it have the proper kits or stadiums.

But that didn’t matter too much because it *felt* like proper football, unlike EA Sports’ FIFA, which was far more polished but lacked the realism of its main competitor.

Article continues below

FIFA has made giant strides over the past six or seven years, while Konami’s lead title has failed to evolve in the way its loyal fans expected it would.

Subsequently, many former PES lovers switched to FIFA and haven’t really looked back since.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

However, we’ll always have the memories. PES 1-6 on the PlayStation 2 were all truly magnificent football games.

PES 6 was memorable for one player...

Back in October 2006, Konami released Pro Evolution Soccer 6 and it was arguably their best title of the lot.

You might remember the cover which featured John Terry in his England kit and the Brazilian striker Adriano. Aw man, take us back to 2006!

The latter made it on to Konami’s front cover after scoring 28 goals in 42 appearances for Inter during the 2004-05 campaign. He was widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers with an extremely bright future ahead of him.

Inter Milan's Adriano controls the ball

It’s unclear whether Konami deliberately upped Adriano’s stats because he was the cover star, or if they genuinely felt they were being realistic, but the Brazil international was God-like on PES 6.

Seriously, he was unstoppable. You and your mates would sometimes agree that you couldn't use him because it felt like cheating.

He was pretty quick (top speed of 88) but that wasn’t his main attribute. Undoubtedly his biggest strengths were his balance (98 - you literally couldn’t knock him off the ball) and, of course, his ridiculous shot power (99).

Dem stats...

What a beast

Basically, if you were in the opposition’s half and Adriano was on his left foot, all you needed to do was hold down square (depending on your controls) and there was a good chance both the ball and goalkeeper were flying into the back of the net.

p1b964td6qp5117vd6ep1v1q11989.jpg

Adriano turns 35 today - where has the time gone?! - and a brilliant YouTube video has emerged of some of his best goals on PES 6.

Here are a couple of other clips for your viewing pleasure...

So, here’s to Adriano: the best player in Pro Evo history.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Brazil Football
Serie A
Adriano
UEFA Champions League
Football
Ronaldo
Inter Milan

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again