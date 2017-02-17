Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

St Etienne physio.

Manchester United fans mock Saint-Etienne physio because of his chinos

A football club’s medical team doesn't get enough recognition in our eyes.

How many of you can name all the members of the medial staff at your favourite club?

Yeah, we didn’t think so.

Physios and club doctors do some amazing work behind the scenes to get injured players back playing as soon as possible.

But not all of their work is done behind closed doors, of course. Whenever one of their players goes down injured on the pitch, a physio is seen sprinting onto the pitch to treat the the man down.

It must be nerve-wracking for a physio running onto a pitch infront of tens of thousands of football fans. A slip or a trip and you’d be ridiculed in front of everyone.

But, usually, fans use the stoppage in play to have a chat, check their phone or pop to the toilet.

Unfortunately for Saint-Etienne’s doctor during their clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, there were too many people paying attention to him.

The doctor ran onto the pitch wearing cream chinos in front of the 67,000 people at the Theatre of Dreams. While those trousers may be normal attire for a doctor in France, English football fans are all too familiar with seeing their physics with a pair of tracksuit bottoms on or, in the summer, a pair of shorts.

p1b9666oada77i4447bo4db5cf.jpg

It led the United fans to start chanting ‘Chinos, chinos, chinos’ at the poor doctor.

Simple but effective. We doubt the doctor in question had a clue what on earth the home supporters were saying, though.

There are several videos on Twitter and YouTube that captured this brilliant moment.

And there was also plenty of reaction on Twitter enjoying the chinos chant.

Chinos aside, United eased past the French side thanks to a hat-trick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede scored a fortunate free-kick, before scoring a tap-in after the goalkeeper had parried Marcus Rashford’s cross. He then completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot with a few minutes remaining to complete a comfortable win for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Manchester United v AS Saint-Etienne - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

Attentions will now turn to the FA Cup where they face Blackburn on Sunday as they look to complete a perfect week.

