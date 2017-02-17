The red-hot Boston Celtics went into Chicago to take on the Bulls in the final game before the All-Star break on Thursday night and feel like they should have left with a victory.

However, Jimmy Butler had other ideas, drawing a foul with 0.9 seconds left in the game and knocking down a pair of free throws to seal a 104-103 win for his team.

The Celtics, though, didn't agree with the foul that was called on Marcus Smart that led to the Bulls' victory, with everyone from Smart and guard Isaiah Thomas to coach Brad Stevens losing their cool along the Boston bench.

The controversial call can be seen below, but it's tough to tell in the replay if Smart actually makes contact with Butler's elbow or not:

Even if Smart did graze Butler's elbow, it's contact that normally goes uncalled during the course of a game, so the Celtics have every right to be upset. However, they also had plenty of opportunities to clinch a victory and couldn't put the Bulls away, so they deserve their fair share of the blame, too.

After the game, Smart told ESPN.com that he feels Butler got preferential treatment from the referees on the final play:

"When Jimmy shot the ball I heard him scream, 'No foul?'" Smart said. "And as soon as he said that, the whistle blew, and I looked and I saw him [the referee] raise his hand for the foul. "I'm one of the best defenders in this league. I played great defense right there - I know I did. I moved my feet, I did everything right, my head was up. I got punished for playing good D I guess."

Butler finished with 29 points, seven assists and four rebounds to lead the Bulls to the impressive home win. Chicago improved to 28-29, good for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics, currently holding the No. 2 seed, dropped to 37-20, three games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot.