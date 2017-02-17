Today marked the opening T20 in a three-match series between Australia and Sri Lanka at the MCG.

With so much at stake for these proud cricketing countries, there was surely no room for error in a format of the game that demands precision.

Yet, inevitably, there was a moment of madness from the Sri Lankan corner late into the Aussies innings.

With cult hero Lasith Malinga making his much anticipated return, he would have hoped for a tidy fielding display during his, well, unorthodox overs.

However, with the Australians sitting on 148/3 with just a couple overs remaining, Sri Lanka's 41 Seekkuge Prasanna produced a moment of the elementary nature.

As Turner's stroke trickled towards the boundary, it appeared to be a simple task for Prasanna - to merely collect and subsequently throw the ball in.

Though, adrenaline clearly got the better of him, as he desperately tried to limit the Aussies to a single. In Prasanna's haste, he only succeeded in ballooning the ball just metres in front of him.

The seconds that followed were entertaining to say the least. Prasanna pirouetted a full 360 degrees in an intense search for the ball he had so comically miss thrown.

You can see the bizarre incident below:

Though Prasanna was left red faced, fortunately for himself and Sri Lanka, it didn't prove costly.

With the scores tied coming into the final ball of the game, Chamara Kapugedara composed himself and expertly punched the ball through a crowded outfield for a boundary - handing his side a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

It was a deserved victory for Kapugedera's side, who looked in the ascendancy throughout and crucially hit eight more boundaries than their counterparts.

Ultimately, what could have been seen as a turning point in a tightly contested match, will now only be looked upon with comedic value in mind.

Prasanna will be hoping he delivers a more assured fielding display when the sides meet again on Sunday. A victory then will wrap up the series, an issue his embarrassment is short-lived.

