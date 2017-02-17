There are many people who believe Tony Bellew stands no chance against David Haye when the pair clash in March.

In fact, Bellew is rated as 5/1 shot ahead of the fight on March 4, with Haye rated as 1/7 on by most bookmakers.

But Bellew’s promoter. Eddie Hearn, shocked everyone earlier this week when he claimed that, if he beats Haye, he deserves a shot against IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"There is a potential for a David Haye fight right now, so if someone beats him then you have to think that person comes into the mix as well," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"If Tony Bellew beats David Haye, he becomes a huge name and it would be very difficult for him to return to the cruiserweight division, because of the fights available to him in the heavyweight division.

"He feels like if he beats Haye it's going to open the doors for him in the heavyweight division as well.

"He's in the final stages of his career. Not as in this is his last fight, but probably last five or six fights, so he's looking at the biggest fights possible to bow out on. Obviously they would be in the heavyweight division rather than the cruiserweight division.”

There were plenty of boxing fans that couldn’t quite believe what Hearn was saying. Bellew vs Joshua? No chance.

And Bellew has responded to Hearn’s recent claims that he could fight Joshua if he beats Haye.

The Liverpudlian, rather realistically, admits that Joshua is simply too big for him.

Why Bellew won't fight Joshua

"I'm fighting, let's get it straight, a big cruiserweight, a very small heavyweight," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm not big enough, I know I like to kid sometimes and mess around, and I have thought about it - to face the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko winner. But in all honesty, Anthony is just too big.

"I think he's a lovely lad as well. I actually admire him, I'm a fan of Anthony Joshua's.”

While he admires Joshua, he certainly doesn’t admire Haye. The war of words has been ongoing for months ahead of their fight and Bellew has hit out at 36-year-old once again.

Bellew says that he’s already prepared for all the excuses Haye will make if he loses at the O2 in a couple of weeks time - but insists he will give him a re-match if he does win.

Re-match on the cards

"I'm going to be a good man and give 'Sideshow Bob' a return once I've knocked him out," he added.

"I'm going to give him a way back, because believe you me, when I beat him on March 4 you are going to hear every excuse possible. From he's got a sore toe, a broken finger nail, his hair band wasn't on right.

"I'm already prepared for 'I wasn't taking him seriously', 'I was in Miami', 'I was on yachts, 'I was sipping protein shakes out of a cocktail glass'.

"All I will say is, I will give you the chance to get it back, once I stop you on March 4."

