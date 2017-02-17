Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

John Cena.

AJ Styles comments on John Cena's status among WWE superstars

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

AJ Styles and John Cena have seen a ton of each other in recent months as they met at both Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble.

Their match at the Royal Rumble was easily a highlight of the entire night as the two superstars brought down the house with an excellent exhibition that gave the audience all it could handle.

At the Elimination Chamber, Styles performed admirably and it just wasn’t quite enough to recapture his WWE crown.

Article continues below

Daniel Bryan announced a battle royal match for the number one contender-ship to the WWE title during this week’s SmackDown and now it looks like The Phenomenal One will be among the contestants.

This move looks like it will help determine just exactly how the company is planning to use him going into WrestleMania.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

AJ Styles gives honest response to comments about John Cena being the best going

AJ Styles gives honest response to comments about John Cena being the best going

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

X-Pac revealed that he had a conversation with Styles about Cena on the latest edition of his 12360 show recently and the praise for the 16-time champion was flowing freely.

He told the host: “I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best going, you’re a hundred percent correct. Anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him.”

No surprise in one great performer taking up for another, but the real shocker is Styles calling the Leader of the Cenation the best. In wrestling, like in life, sometimes it takes one to know one.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again