AJ Styles gives honest response to comments about John Cena being the best going

AJ Styles and John Cena have seen a ton of each other in recent months as they met at both Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble.

Their match at the Royal Rumble was easily a highlight of the entire night as the two superstars brought down the house with an excellent exhibition that gave the audience all it could handle.

At the Elimination Chamber, Styles performed admirably and it just wasn’t quite enough to recapture his WWE crown.

Daniel Bryan announced a battle royal match for the number one contender-ship to the WWE title during this week’s SmackDown and now it looks like The Phenomenal One will be among the contestants.

This move looks like it will help determine just exactly how the company is planning to use him going into WrestleMania.

X-Pac revealed that he had a conversation with Styles about Cena on the latest edition of his 12360 show recently and the praise for the 16-time champion was flowing freely.

He told the host: “I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best going, you’re a hundred percent correct. Anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him.”

No surprise in one great performer taking up for another, but the real shocker is Styles calling the Leader of the Cenation the best. In wrestling, like in life, sometimes it takes one to know one.

