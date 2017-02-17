Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Kurt Angle’s future with the WWE has been a hot topic of conversation for months now as fans eagerly await his possible return to programming.

While there is still a ton of speculation in the air regarding the logistics of possible appearances, there is certain interest coming from the former champion.

He will be inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame soon and with that ceremony comes a round of media appearances for the superstar.

In a recent interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, Angle offered his thoughts on a number of topics which included the younger tag team of American Alpha.

The anticipated Hall of Famer said: “They remind me so much of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin in the old Team Angle, while this Gable kid also reminds me a little bit of myself, so I would be happy to manage them at some point.”

These comments point toward Haas and Benjamin as a part of Angle’s team as he managed them earlier in his career.

The Olympic Medalist sees this new tag team as truly gifted and fans would get a kick out of seeing him rear up these younger wrestlers who absolutely occupy the same gimmick from the Attitude Era.

Time will tell what plans WWE creative have in store for Angle, but hopefully they have him raising up a new ‘Team Angle’ along the way.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

