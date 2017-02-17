Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ronaldo Casemiro.

Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Casemiro in training about his Napoli wonder goal

If you haven’t seen Casemiro’s ridiculous volley for Real Madrid against Napoli in the Champions League yet, we suggest you scroll down the page to watch it before reading the rest of the article.

The Brazilian let rip with an unstoppable 25-yard volley that flew past Pepe Reina to put his side 3-1 ahead at the Bernabeu.

It’s the sort of goal that Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of.

In fact, the Portuguese superstar is probably wishing he had scored it himself - especially as he failed to get on the scoresheet himself on Wednesday.

You certainly couldn’t blame Ronaldo for feeling a bit jealous of the defensive midfielder for scoring a goal like that. After all, we’d all like to score a screamer like Casemiro's, right?

And that jealousy appeared to come out in Madrid training on Friday.

The players were participating in a rondo when Casemiro passed the ball straight to Ronaldo, who was in the middle.

The former Manchester United star clearly enjoyed intercepting Casemiro’s pass and saw it as the perfect moment to mock the 24-year-old.

The Ballon d’Or winner joked: "Just 'cause you scored that goal, you think you're the big man!” as both players laughed it off.

Ronaldo has put Casemiro very firmly back in his place. Brilliant.

Madrid and Casemiro will have to forget all about the Champions League for the time being with five La Liga fixtures between now and the second-leg in Naples.

First up is a home match against Espanyol this weekend before Valencia (A), Villarreal (A), Las Palmas (H) and Eibar (A). By the time their return clash against Napoli rolls around, Zinedine Zidane’s side will have a good idea whether they will become La Liga champions come the end of the season.

Los Blancos are currently one point ahead of Barcelona with two games in hand and are widely expected to win their first league title since the 2011/12 season.

And a few more Casemiro screamers could help them on their way.

